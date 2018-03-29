Batley to visit Eagles’ new home in Easter Monday clash

BATLEY Bulldogs will aim to pile further misery on Shefield Eagles when they make a first visit to The Olympic Legacy Park on Easter Monday (kick off 3pm).

Sheffield have lost their opening six Betfred Championship games and go into the Easter weekend lying second-bottom in the table after they slipped to a 36-22 defeat away to Barrow Raiders last Sunday, despite leading 18-0 at half-time.

Swinton Lions are the only side with a worse record than Sheffield and the Eagles bid to get off the mark on Friday when they entertain Rochdale Hornets before the visit of Batley.

Two Bulldogs supporters coaches are running to the Easter Monday clash.

The official Supporters Club Coach, sponsored by Station Coaches, will pick up at Birstall Library (1pmn), Branch Road in Batley (1.10pm) and Fox’s Biscuits Stadium (1.20pm).

The cost is £10 adults and £7.50 children and seats can be booked by visiting The Doghouse at Mount Pleasant during Friday’s derby game with Dewsbury or via debit card direct from Station Coaches by calling 01924 477230.

The Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel coach will leave the Woodman Pub at Batley Carr at noon, with a planned stop at Kelham Island.

The cost is £10 and bookings can be made via Mick Binks on 07581 158177.

Sheffield’s new home at The Olympic Legacy Park is at Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 3TL and tickets are priced £17 adults, £13 concessions and £5 for under-16s with a £2 if bought in advance online.