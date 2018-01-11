Betfred become new Championship sponsors

The Rugby Football League have announced that Betfred will become sponsors the Championship and League 1 until 2019.

Betfred have two years remaining on their Super League title sponsorship agreement and following a fantastic first year in the sport have decided to increase their involvement in the game by becoming title partner of the top three tiers of the sport.

Acting Rugby Football League Chief Executive, Ralph Rimmer, said: “We are delighted that Betfred have extended their involvement in the sport to the Championship and League 1. Betfred’s first year involved in the Super League was an unquestionable success and I am certain that they will bring the passion and enthusiasm to their extended sponsorship.

“The Championship and League 1 provide great entertainment and are an integral part of the game and the fact that Betfred have extended their sponsorship to these tiers of the sport demonstrates the value they see in being involved in Rugby League. The Betfred Championship is now one of the most geographically diverse competitions in the world including teams from Toronto, Toulouse and London and with this new deal I am certain both competitions will go from strength to strength.”

The partnership will see brand exposure for Betfred via in-stadia perimeter at all Championship and League 1 clubs as well as supporting the Championship’s Summer Bash weekend at Blackpool in May when all six games — including the Heavy Woollen derby between Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs — will be shown live on Sky Sports.