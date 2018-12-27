Boxing Day provides Diskin with good barometer for pre-season

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin admitted his side did enough to win the Boxing Day derby against Dewsbury Rams yesterday without getting out of second gear.

Batley staved off a late Dewsbury fightback to secure a 16-10 victory as they retained the Roy Powell Trophy.

Diskin admitted his squad enjoyed their first hit out of pre-season, with a number of players featuring in their first Boxing Day derby.

Diskin said: “The Boxing Day game is a good barometer to see where we are at and I thought we cruised through the game without doing much above that and we just got through it which is a shame really because we have been training a lot better than we showed.

“It was a good hit out and a good experience for some of those who haven’t competed in Boxing Day before and if they felt anything like I did yesterday morning after their Christmas dinner then they have done well to complete the 80 minutes.

“The performance was ok but I don’t think we got out of second gear at any point.

“I thought everyone was very good in the first half and we dominated from the go and the scoreline didn’t really reflect where we were.

“Offensively we were a little bit off but you expect that at this time of year but I thought we cruised along.”