Brearley signs one year deal at Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs have signed powerful back row forward Paul Brearley on a one year contract.

The former Rochdale Mayfield captain made his debut in the Boxing Day derby win over Dewsbury Rams and featured in Batley’s Yorkshire Cup games against Hunslet and York City Knights, scoring a try against the former.

Brearley was on trial along with fellow amateur players Callum Ogden and Archie Bruce but it is the 6’7 back row man who has impressed coach Matt Diskin the most to earn a one-year deal.

Brearley is delighted to have earned a contract and is looking forward to stepping up to the Championship, saying: “I’m really happy to be here, it’s a great set of lads with a lot of quality. I’m learning a lot and hope to be able to get as many games as I can under my belt.”

Diskin added: “Paul has been a revelation to the group, both in training and on the field. His performances have been very good, we’re delighted to have him with us.”

Brearley is hoping to be included in the Bulldogs squad to face Bradford Bulls in Sunday’s Yorkshire Cup Final at Mount Pleasant (kick off 2pm).