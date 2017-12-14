Bulldog Hill set for spell Down Under

Front rower Brad Hill has left Batley Bulldogs for a stint Down Under with Albury Thunder.

Albury play in Australia’s Group Nine competition in New South Wales and Hill was recommended to them by Bulldogs head coach Matt Diskin.

The Thunder are coached by former Bradford Bulls player Adrian Purtell, who played alongside Diskin during his time at Odsal.

Hill is a former Bulls Academy man, who had a 12 month stint with Featherstone Rovers before joining Batley last season.

Hill made five substitute appearances for the Bulldogs, scoring one try, with his last game coming in the 34-18 Championship Shield victory over Sheffield Eagles on September 17.

Albury coach Purtell said: “Brad was looking for a senior opportunity and we’re really excited to have him join us.

“He has size and is keen to have a crack.”

Batley are meanwhile gearing up for their opening pre-season fixture when they meet Dewsbury Rams in the traditional Boxing Day Challenge against Dewsbury Rams at Tetley’s Stadium, kick off noon.

Batley have won the last five Boxing Day games between the two rivals and were 28-18 victors 12 months ago, while Dewsbury have to go back to 2011 for their last win in the festive clash.