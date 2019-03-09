Bulldogs aim for victory boost as Bulls visit

Batley Bulldogs will aim to kick-start their Betfred Championship season when they welcome Bradford Bulls to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Batley have lost four of their opening five matches, with their latest defeat seeing them beaten 44-16 away to high flying Sheffield Eagles last Friday.

Bradford arrive having lost their last three matches and Batley will see the game as a good chance to record victory and climb the Championship table.

Batley were desperately unlucky to lose 14-12 at home to the Bulls in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup Final and coach Matt Diskin will look for a repeat performance as his side bid for their second win of the league campaign.

Johnny Campbell and Dominic Brambani crossed for tries in the narrow Yorkshire Cup defeat but Batley have yet to repeat that level of performance in their opening five Championship games and have only a league win over Rochdale a fortnight ago to show for their efforts.

Batley are in a tough run of matches and will hope for a boost with victory over the Bulls before they face early season pace setters Toronto Wolfpack at Hull Kingston Rovers on March 17 before facing high flying Toulouse Olympique and Widnes Vikings in their subsequent two Championship fixtures.