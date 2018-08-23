Bulldogs aiming to end season on high

Batley Bulldogs will aim to build on last week’s impressive derby victory over Dewsbury Rams and finish the Betfred Championship season on a high.

A terrific second half display down the Mount Pleasant slope saw the Bulldogs run in 30 unanswered points to turn a 22-12 deficit into a 42-12 victory last Sunday.

The Championship takes a break this week for the Challenge Cup final but will resume on September 2 when Batley visit Barrow Raiders.

Although the Championship Shield final places have already been settled, Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin admits there is still plenty for his side to play for.

Diskin said: “This is a tight group of players and we want to finish on a high together.

“Their goal for the next five games is to finish the year on a high and create some good memories.

“It is always nice to go into pre-season on the back of a good finish.

“It’s a tough one because this system this year is not great but we want these players to finish on a high.

“Whether these players are playing for a shirt here or a shirt elsewhere next season that is the nature of sport. Contracts run down and people move on and others will come in but that is just the nature of it.

“Regarding opportunities for next year we are looking to bring on the players we have currently got and looking externally to that and where we finish in the table will be massive regarding recruiting.”

Diskin also praised his side’s efforts against the Rams as tries from Adam Gledhill, Keenan Tomlinson, Wayne Reittie (two), James Harrison, Dane Manning and Brad Day secured victory.

He added: “Dewsbury worked extremely hard to get themselves in a good position.

“The first half was really frustrating for us. We started the game really well and got ourselves into a lead but we had talked all week about trying to restrict the metres of Dewsbury’s back three of Guzdek, Morton and Ryder, who are a real threat.

“The defence second half was outstanding and we restricted their metres really well which gave us the ball back in some really good positions to attack. Defensively, they didn’t break us down and the kicks they had were scrambled fifth play kicks and our boys’ attitude to get back and secure the ball was really good.”