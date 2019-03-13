Bulldogs and Rams face amateur opposition in Challenge Cup fourth round

Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams were both handed home ties against amateur opposition in Tuesday’s Coral Challenge Cup fourth round draw, which took place at Odsal Stadium.

Batley will welcome National Conference Premier Division side Lock Lane to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, while Lee Greenwood’s Rams will tackle West Hull, who overcame a plucky challenge from Dewsbury Moor in last week’s third round tie on Humberside.

Ties will be played over the weekend of March 30-31.

Lock Lane started their Conference campaign with a 36-10 victory over Leigh Miners Rangers, while West Hull have faced Dewsbury opposition twice in as many weeks after defeating Thornhill Trojans 28-10 in their opening Premier Division game.

One fixture will be selected for live streaming on the BBC Sport website and one fixture will be shown live on the Our League app and website, with selected fixtures to be announced this week.

Bradford Bulls were handed a West Yorkshire derby draw against League One side Keighley Cougars.

Former Bradford Bulls captain and Lance Todd Trophy winner Robbie Hunter-Paul was joined by Simon Foster, son of Bradford Northern Rugby League legend Trevor Foster to conduct the draw.

NCL Division One side Featherstone Lions, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, were rewarded for their efforts with a home tie against League One Doncaster.

There are three all Championship clashes with Sheffield Eagles, while Barrow Raiders host York City Knights and Featherstone Rovers face Swinton Lions.

The winners of the third round tie between Workington Town and Siddal, which was postponed last week and has been rearranged for Sunday, will host Newcastle Thunder.

Following the Challenge Cup draw, the first-round draw of the 1895 Cup took place.

The newly introduced competition provides non-Betfred Super League clubs an extra opportunity to play at Wembley.

Eight League One sides entered the competition at this stage, with the 12 English Betfred Championship teams joining the four winners in the second round in June.

The 1895 Cup first round ties will be played on the weekend of May 4-5, with one of them to be streamed live on Our League and announced in due course.

Challenge Cup Fourth round draw (March 30-31): Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls, Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets, Featherstone Lions v Doncaster, Barrow Raiders v York City Knights, Hunslet v Halifax, Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions, Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions, Dewsbury Rams v West Hull, Workington/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder, Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders, Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane, Oldham v Widnes Vikings.

1895 Cup first round (to be played on May 3-5): Hunslet v Workington Town, Oldham v Whitehaven, Doncaster v West Wales Raiders, Newcastle Thunder v Keighley Cougars.