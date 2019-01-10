Bulldogs bidding to reach cYorkshire Cup final

Batley Bulldogs will aim to reach the revamped Yorkshire Cup Final when they welcome Championship newcomers York City Knights to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday.

Batley booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 36-0 victory over League One side Hunslet last week, while York overcame plucky amateurs Hunslet Club Parkside 34-4.

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin was pleased with his side’s performance at Odsal Stadium, which saw Batley take part in a double header of first round games, with Bradford Bulls overcoming Halifax in the second game.

Diskin said: “Defensively to come away with zero, no matter what the level of rugby you are playing, is really important.

“I thought we defended quite comfortably all game. I thought in the first five minutes we were very good but after that it was quite a scrappy game.

“We did show some glimpses of some real class with some of the tries we scored.”

The Yorkshire Cup certainly brought added intensity to games compared with regular pre-season friendlies and both sides were reduced to 12 men early in last Sunday’s cash when Batley’s Joe Taira and Hunslet’s Richard Moore were sent off for fighting.

Diskin believes the red cards were harsh and added: “You have got two prop forwards coming at each other, let them swing a couple, people want to see a bit of that every now and then. Give them a yellow card and sit them down, a red card spoils the game.

“It spoils any fixture, you have got two red-blooded prop forwards going at each other, who doesn’t want to see them have a swing at each other - I do.

“Everybody else does, let them have a go. I don’t see the point of a red card, it really spoils the game.

“It is becoming a really sterilised game at the moment at all levels, which is disappointing.”