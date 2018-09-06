Bulldogs can end season on a high

Batley Bulldogs assistant coach Danny Maun believes the side are capable of winning their remaining four matches in the Betfred Championship Shield.

Batley welcome relegation threatened Rochdale Hornets to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday on the back of successive victories over Dewsbury Rams and Barrow Raiders.

The Bulldogs have scored 78 points in their last two matches and with players returning from injury, Maun is confident the run can be extended.

Maun said: “I can’t see us losing again and I think the way we are playing, we are capable of going to Leigh and winning.

“We have everybody fit and it was a very strong squad who went to Barrow. Wayne Reittie was missing and we had Patch Walker on the bench.”

Johnny Campbell scored a hat-trick of tries as Batley earned an impressive 36-16 victory at Barrow last week to consolidate third place in the Shield.

With the Shield semi-finals bizarrely scrapped for this season Batley are playing for third place in the competition— which would amount to a seventh place overall finish in the Championship — and that would earn the Bulldogs additional prize money.

Maun described the performance of new half-back Louis Jouffret at Barrow as ‘class’ and it is understood Batley have offered the Frenchman a deal to remain at the club in 2019.

Rochdale were left bottom of the Championship following last week’s 23-18 defeat to Swinton.

They are two points behind the Lions and seven adrift of third-bottom Barrow.

Batley face successive home games with Sheffield Eagles visiting Mount Pleasant on September 16, while three of their last four games are at home, with Swinton to come on September 30 after the Bulldogs trip to Leigh.