Bulldogs duo close in on career milestones

Batley Bulldogs duo Dave Scott and Patch Walker are closing in on career milestones ahead of a hectic Easter programme.

Full-back Scott is set to play the 150 game of his career his career if he features in tomorrow’s derby against Dewsbury Rams.

Scott has played 70 games for Batley since 2016 and previously played 66 games for Doncaster between 2013-2015 and once with Featherstone Rovers in 2013.

He has also represented Scotland 12 times between 2011-2015.

Half-back Walker is closing on two points scoring milestones.

He needs 20 points to reach 1,500 for his career and just two points to top 400 in Bulldogs colours.

Walker’s career total of 1,480 points has been reached with 398 for Batley from five tries, 188 goals and two drop goals between 2016-2018.

He previously scored 225 points for Sheffield Eagles from 20 tries, 71 goals and three drop goals between 2013-2015 and also racked up 857 for Dewsbury Rams from 25 tries, 378 goals and a drop goal between 2007-2012.