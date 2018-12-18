Bulldogs duo discover fate of Scotland and Ireland as European draw is made

Scotland and Ireland have discovered who they will face next autumn as they bid to reach the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Batley Bulldogs full-back Dave Scott represented Scotland at the recent European Championships, with forward Michael Ward featuring in Ireland’s three games and both will look to be involved for their respective countries again late next year.

St Helens internationals Tommy Makinson, Regan Grace and Theo Fages made the draw, with the competition set to take place over three weekends next October and November.

Ireland have been placed in a group which includes Italy and Spain, while Scotland will face the winners of a qualifier between Greece and Norway plus Russia.

The top two nations in each group will make the full tournament in England.

The match to determine who joins Scotland and Russia in group two, the final of European Championship C between Greece and Norway, will take place on neutral territory, in London, on May 18 next year, with plans to make it part of a double-header event in the capital.

Rugby League European Federation general manager Chris Thair, who hosted the draw, commented: “All the nations who are still in contention have already come through tough qualifying games in 2018, and there is no doubt the excitement, pressure and on-field performances will need to be at an all-time high next year.

“Further details of times and venues will be revealed early in 2019 but we are set for a thrilling three weeks.”

FINAL EUROPEAN QUALIFYING

TOURNAMENT

Round 1:

October 26 and 27 2019

Spain v Ireland

Scotland v Russia

Round 2

November 2 and 3 2019

Italy v Spain

Greece or Norway v Scotland

Round 3

November 9-10 2019

Ireland v Italy

Russia v Greece or Norway

Venues and kick off times for each game to be announced