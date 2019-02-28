Bulldogs face old Boys on Eagles trip

Batley Bulldogs could face four former players as they aim to end Sheffield Eagles unbeaten start to the Betfred Championship season.

Jason Crookes, Patch Walker, Joel Farrell and James Davey all left Mount Pleasant to join the Eagles during the close season and they are set to come up against the Bulldogs for the first time in tomorrow’s clash at Olympic Legacy Park (kick off 7.45pm).

Sheffield will be well rested having sees last week’s game away to Widnes postponed due to financial problems surrounding the Vikings but the Eagles have started the season well with wins over Swinton, Barrow and Bradford.

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin believes the former players could have a point to prove but will look for his side to build on last week’s win over Rochdale Hornets.

He said: “We know their flaws and the positives as well.

“They will feel like they’ve got a point to prove against the team and coach that let them go.

“It probably adds a bit more spice to it, but we are comfortable with that.”

Johnny Campbell faces tests after missing last week’s 18-12 victory over the Hornets with concussion.

Diskin has not ruled out his winger from featuring and added: “If he comes through the concussion protocol he won’t be far away.

“Lewis Galbraith did very well on the wing and the nature of it is if someone’s in and they perform well you’ll have to sit and wait for your chance. We’ll have a look at the video review because there were some performances that were under par by some individuals.

“We’ll have a look at that this week and see if any decisions need to be made on selection.

“Tyler Dickinson has a sprained thumb. We are awaiting some information on that regarding a scan.”

Louis Jouffret missed out against Rochdale after Danny Yates came in and impressed against Halifax the previous week and Diskin added: “He got suspended and when you jump out somebody else jumps in your place. I thought Danny Yates was very good last week so it creates a selection headache for me which is good.

“Any player deserves that from any coach. If you come in and do your job, irrelevant of the person who’s been in previously, you keep it.

“Danny played well last week. We will review the video this week in a bit more detail to see if the selection is justified again next week.”