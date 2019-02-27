Bulldogs fans advised to buy tickets in advance for Eagles trip

BATLEY BULLDOGS supporters travelling to the Olympic Legacy Park for Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture against unbeaten Sheffield Eagles are advised to buy their tickets in advance.

Tickets bought up to tomorrow (Thursday) are priced £16 adults, £13 concessions and £1 juniors but those increase if bought on matchday.

The Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel supporters group are running a coach to Sheffield, which departs the Woodman Pub in Batley Carr at 6pm and costs £10 for members and £12 non members.

Information on any remaining seats is available by contacting @BatleyAway on Twitter.

The Bulldogs’ away fixture with Toronto Wolfpack on Sunday March 17 will take place at Hull Kingston Rovers’ KCOM Craven Park, with a 5pm kick-off.

The clash will be part of a double header held on the day with Rovers facing Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons at 3pm and one ticket will allow access for both games with full details to be confirmed.

It has also been confirmed that Batley’s home game against on March 23 will be streamed live on the RFL Our League app.

Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams have again joined in a reciprocal offer which will see season ticket holders admitted to each other’s Betfred Championship fixtures, for a reduced admission of £10, on production of the ticket.

The two clubs usually have home matches on different weekends or days and the offer will ensure those who don’t always travel to away fixtures can attend a local game.