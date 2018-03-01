Bulldogs fans plan walk to Barrow away fixture

A GROUP of Batley Bulldogs supporters are planning a gruelling 105-mile walk to coincide with the club’s Championship game away to Barrow Raiders on Sunday May 5.

The six-strong group regularly travel to away games with the Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel group, who are based at the Woodman pub in Batley Carr, but will instead undertake the four-day walk to Cumbria in aid of charity.

Nick Sowerby, Mick Binks, Mick Gothard, Steve Curnin, Hanif Akudia and Ben Thirkill, are embarking on a four day walk taking in Skipton, Ingleton and Ulverston on the way.

The objective to raise money for Breast Cancer Care, in alignment with the Bulldogs magnificent ‘Pink Weekend’ charity fundraiser, which club run annually.

The Bulldogs have given their full backing to the charity walk and the group are liaising with chairman Kevin Nicholas and director John Miller on a regular basis.

The group will camp out each night and cook their own food as part of the survival style experience.

Sowerby said: “We’re very excited about the walk. It’s in respect of an amazing cause and for something that means a lot to me personally.”

A Just Giving page has been set up for people to sponsor the Bulldogs fans at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nick-sowerby2.

Further information about the fundraising walk is also available via Facebook www.facebook.com/Batley-Bulldogs-Independent-away-travel-1568588673377211/