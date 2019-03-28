Bulldogs focus on Lock Lane Challenge Cup test

Batley Bulldogs will target a confidence boosting win when they welcome top Castleford amateur side Lock Lane to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium in the Coral Challenge Cup third round on Sunday (3pm).

Batley have one win from their opening eight Championship fixtures and go into the game on the back of defeats to two of the leading contenders to secure promotion to Super League — Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique — in the last fortnight.

Coach Matt Diskin is set to make changes for the clash but admits his side will not be taking Lock Lane lightly.

He said: “There will be changes. I will try to give game time to those boys who haven’t had much going into the Easter period.

“Lock Lane are a quality outfit. They’ve got some players who have past experience with Batley and we are not going to take them lightly.

“Easter is a big period for us. We’ve got to come out of that with some success given the poor start we’ve had.

“We’ve had a tough start, we’ve played some good teams in the first eight games, but to be one from eight is not acceptable and we need to start picking up wins.”

Niall Walker came off with a hamstring injury in last week’s defeat to Toulouse but is Batley’s only worry.