Bulldogs focused on tricky Challenge Cup trip to Doncaster

Batley Bulldogs will be taking nothing for granted when they travel to League One side Doncaster in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round on Sunday.

Batley will make the trip in good spirits following last week’s superb 20-18 victory over Widnes Vikings but although the tie provides a good chance to reach the last 16, coach Matt Diskin knows his side face a tough challenge.

Diskin said: “It’s a good chance, but one we can’t take for granted.

“Doncaster are a fantastic team, they are well coached and they try to play really good rugby.

“It is going to be a tough task for us, but we are going to take it very, very seriously. We want to be in the next round of the cup. We want a big tie against one of the big clubs in Super League.

“We want to enjoy the experience of the Challenge Cup, it is such a fantastic competition. I think they probably will fancy their chances, anyone with a home draw does.

“Doncaster will be the same, they’ve got some quality personnel there and it’s going to be a tough task for us.”

Tyler Dickinson faces a spell on the sidelines, while Keenan Tomlinson limped off early against Widnes, while Sam Wood, Lewis Galbraith, Dominic Brambani and James all missed out for selection but are in the reckoning.

Diskin added: “Tyler Dickinson has had an operation to repair a tendon in his thumb so he’ll be out for six weeks.

“Some of the players who came in impressed against Lock Lane, but they’ve trained exceptionally well as well.

“With no reserve grade and nothing you can fall back on every training session is very important for the players. They have got to turn up in training and deliver as they do on game day.”

A supporters coach to Doncaster leaves the club at 1.30pm, priced £12, with bookings to be made via Station Coaches on 01924 477230 by noon on Friday.