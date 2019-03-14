Bulldogs gutted as Toronto clash switched to Hull KR

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin admits his squad have been left gutted at missing out on a trip to Toronto with Sunday’s Betfred Championship game switched to the neutral venue of Hull KR’s Craven Park.

R’s Craven Park.

Despite logistical problems which prevented some players from travelling to Canada last season, Diskin admitted the side relished the experience and were looking forward to a return trip before the match was switched.

Diskin said: “We are a bit gutted we’re not going to Toronto. It was a fantastic experience last year and for the part-time boys it’s something they rarely get to experience.

“The boys need some reward for that and last year in Toronto they got chance for a life experience. For us to miss out, the boys are gutted.”

Toronto face Batley on the back of their first defeat of the season when they went down 46-16 at Toulouse.

Diskin expects a backlash from the Wolfack and added: “It doesn’t get any easier against Toronto, coming off a loss against Toulouse last week.

“For me they shouldn’t have lost a game all year so for them to lose away at Toulouse is a really disappointing result and one against the form books.

“So for us we are up against it, really up against it, but we’ll get to training and work hard as we always do.

“There’s no lack or effort or of working hard, there’s a mental block for some reason why it’s not transferring from the training field to the playing field.”

“We train during the week and look exceptionally good. On Friday we looked like we could’ve competed with St Helens and Melbourne Storm at the same time.

“We go into every game with hope, but let’s be realistic - it would need a massive turn up in the form books for us to get anything out of it but we will go and try our best.”

Sunday’s game is part of a double header with Hull KR’s Super League game with Catalans taking place before the Bulldogs and Toronto at 5pm.