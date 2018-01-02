Bulldogs hail new partnership which will enable community projects to thrive

BATLEY Bulldogs have hailed a new partnership which will enable their community active sessions to thrive in North Kirklees.

The Bulldogs have joined forces with Comoodle, an online sharing platform, which will enable the community team borrow a range of sports equipment including BATAK walls, a balance rail, trampolines, spinning bikes, speed jumps and a variety of kits to hold cricket, boxing, badminton and hockey sessions.

The partnership will enable the Bulldogs community team to roll out its Mission Active project — a programme aimed at getting the community active — from its gym at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Fun and active sessions have already been held for school pupils, the elderly, rugby teams and young people with complex needs, including Ravenshall School in Dewsbury.

Bulldogs community manager Jon Humpleby said: “We have been able to borrow equipment from Comoodle that has enabled us to hold Mission Active multi-skills days, while growing our community gym sessions.

“Comoodle’s help has also meant we have been able to visit schools and take our sessions into the community which has been fantastic.

“We couldn’t afford two BATAK walls without Comoodle’s help so it has allowed us to do things that we wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.

“It’s really important we get involved in the community and that we are seen to be a focus group where people can come along, get together and do fun activities.

“From a club perspective, it’s really nice for the supporters to see you doing things within the community because the young people are the future fans of the club so we need to engage them.

“It is also nice to think you are making a difference within the community — whether that is getting people active, building confidence or self-esteem.

“We need to spread the word about Comoodle and the amazing things we have been able to borrow.

“We have a responsibility to keep in contact with the groups we work with and share the good work it does for the community.”