Bulldogs host Centuruions in Challenge Cup fourth round

Batley Bulldogs have been paired at home to Leigh Centurions in the stand out tie of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round.

Batley suffered a 34-6 defeat at Leigh in their opening Betfred Championship game of the season but the Centurions have lost their other three matches to Toronto, Barrow and Toulouse and saw Neil Jukes resign as head coach earlier this week.

Normanton Knights - who ended Batley Boys’ Challenge Cup hopes with an 18-0 win in last Saturday’s third round - were paired at home to Championship side Rochdale Hornets.

Pilkington Recs, the lowest ranked community club remaining in the competition, were drawn away against Betfred League One side Coventry Bears, while

Cumbrian community side Kells were rewarded with a home tie against Toronto Wolfpack.

One fourth round game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, with the chosen the to be announced in due course.

2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round draw in full:

Hunslet v Bradford Bulls

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles

Workington Town v London Broncos

Halifax v Oldham

Kells v Toronto Wolfpack

North Wales Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers

Coventry Bears v Pilkington Recs

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams

Normanton Knights v Rochdale Hornets

Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions

Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder

York City Knights v Swinton Lions