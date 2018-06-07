Bulldogs offer free admission as part of Great Get Together

Batley Bulldogs are offering free admission to supporters for their Betfred Championship clash against Sheffield Eagles on Sunday June 17.

There will be a host of activities for all the family, along with a curtain raiser to the main game, as Batley join forces with the #MoreInCommon campiagn to celebrate the life and work of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

The day will be part of this year’s Great Get Together and gates and bars at the club will be open at 12.30pm prior to the British Asian Rugby Association’s game against the British Bulldogs.

There will also be Ladies rugby league, local band Gods of Fortune will perform, while cheerleaders from across the area plan to come together in the Dance For Jo.

There will also be kids rides and other activities for the youngsters in the Fox’s Fanzone, plus stalls and attractions.

Following theBulldogs v Sheffield clash, the carnival atmosphere continues post-match and into the evening.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater said: “It is an honour to be working in partnership with the Batley Bulldogs to organise ‘The Great Rugby League Get Together’ including the Jo Cox Memorial game, as part of this year’s national Great Get Together campaign.

“Jo loved the club and I would like to thank them for their support during the last two years.

“The Bulldogs is a welcoming family club with great fans and a big heart offering a free day of Rugby League, friendship and fun.”