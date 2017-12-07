Bulldogs open doors on Saturday as season tickets go on sale

BATLEY BULLDOGS will open their doors this Saturday with season tickets and new club merchandise on sale.

Season tickets went on sale on Tuesday morning and will be available during the week, Monday to Friday between 9am to noon in the run up to Christmas.

The season passes are priced £180 for adults and £120 concessions with under-16s entitled to a free tickets, with full details on how to obtain one available from the club.

The Bulldogs will open their doors on Saturday (9am to noon) when season tickets will be on sale along with replica shirts and other club merchandise, from kit supplier Ravensport.

Batley begin their Championship season with three consecutive away games, against Rochdale Hornets (February 4), relegated Leigh Centurions (February 11) and Swinton Lions (February 18).

Bulldogs supporters will have to wait until Sunday, February 25 for their first league game at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium when Barrow Raiders are the scheduled visitors.