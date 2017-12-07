Bulldogs powered up for new season

BATLEY BULLDOGS are powering towards the new season with several existing and new sponsors backing Matt Diskin’s men in 2018.

The Bulldogs have extended their sponsorship with Powerhouse Fitness for a further two years.

The deal will see Powerhouse as the official fitness, nutrition and gym supplier for the Bulldogs, while their name will also appear on the home and away playing shirts and players training shirt.

Bulldogs chief executive Paul Harrison said: “These are a really exciting times for the Bulldogs and we are delighted to extend our partnership with such a major brand of Powerhouse fitness and are delighted to have them associated with us.

“Powerhouse support the players with nutritional products and equipment but they also help the Bulldogs charity whenever possible which works with lots of different community groups.”

Batley players this week received goody bags from Powerhouse Fitness, while Bulldogs season ticket holders, BISSA members and Supporters Club members will also benefit from the deal as they receive a five per cent discount in the their Batley store in Alexandra Mills.”

Danny Maun continues to work hard to bring in other local sponsors to the club in his role as general manager and the latest to be tempted on board are Haigh’s Farm Shop of Mirfield.

Haigh’s sponsor boards will feature in number of locations around Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, they will feature on the new team warm up tops and will be the club’s official supplier of pies for our food outlets.

Maun is delighted to have secured the deal and added: “To have such a successful and popular local business become our partner is great news and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with George and his team at Haigh’s Farm Shop”

“I am grateful to the local business for their continued support and feel, after three years hard work, I’ve built up some outstanding relationships with all involved.”

Other local businesses Maun has attracted to get involved, and will feature on the Bulldogs 2018 warm-up tops, include Laser Lite Tattoo Removal, of Birstall, Riva Homes, Henley Stone, Zucchini’s Restaurant, Batley Irish Nash, Frankies Burgers, CR Plumbing & Heating, Complete Services and Raw Feeds.