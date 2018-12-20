Bulldogs prepare for Rams Boxing Day derby

Batley Bulldogs are set for their first run out of pre-season when they tackle old foes Dewsbury Rams in the traditional Powerhouse Fitness Boxing Day Challenge at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Wednesday (kick off noon).

It will be a new-look Rams side who arrive at Mount Pleasant after Lee Greenwood was appointed head coach and he has signed a host of players including half-back Simon Brown, who had a brief stint at Batley.

Toby Everett is among Batley’s close season signings having moved across the valley and he could pull on a Bulldogs shirt for the first time against his former club.

Batley are encouraging supporters of both clubs to buy tickets in advance of the game via the club website.

Matchday admission on Boxing Day will be £20 adults and £15 concessions with under-16s admitted free but there are discounted online ticket sales and Batley are hoping for a decent turnout for the popular festive clash.

A spokesman said: “We are fierce competitors on the field but great friends off the field as we both want each other to prosper and keep rugby league alive and kicking for the benefit of both our communities.

“The gate receipts are shared equally by both clubs and your support is absolutely vital as this is a major income for the survival of both clubs.”