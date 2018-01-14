Bulldogs prove too strong for youthful Trinity

Batley Bulldogs recorded their second win of pre-season as they came from behind to defeat a youthful Wakefield Trinity 24-12 at Mount Pleasant.

Batley clicked into gear after a scratchy first half display, which had seen Wakefield lead 6-0, and the Bulldogs ran in five tries after the break to turn the game around.

Batley fielded a strong 18-man line-up and went closest to taking the lead in the early stages when impressive second row man James Harrison drove for the line but was judged to have lost the ball when attempting to stretch over.

The deadlock was finally broken on the half hour as the Bulldogs were looking to mount another attack when Tom Ashen intercepted a long pass and raced unchallenged 80 metres down the slope to score between the posts, with Luke Hooley converting.

Batley almost hit back on the stroke of half-time when they moved play right from a scrum and winger Wayne Reittie raced up the slope but was tackled into touch by the corner flag when attempting to dive over as the young Trinity side held a 6-0 interval lead.

Batley signalled their intentions at the start of the second half when they forced a mistake from the kick off and hooker Alistair Leak capitalised when he nipped over from acting half back and Patch Walker converted to level.

The Bulldogs hit the front soon after when a lovely handling move saw the ball passed through several pairs of hands and Shaun Ainsough received the final ball and cut in off his wing and weaved over for a lovely worked try and Walker landed a towering goal from wide out.

Trinity responded immediately and a break upfield set up an attack. Stand off Max Jowitt hoisted the ball left and Wakefield kept the ball alive on the last tackle, with Jowitt collecting the final ball to jink over for a try and James Batchelor curled over the conversion to level.

Batley then clicked into gear and prove too strong for the young Trinity side to handle.

Wakefield knocked on from the kick off, gifting Batley possession, and Leak fed James Brown on the inside for the substitute prop to power over for an unconverted try.

Dane Manning lost the ball when driving for the line but Batley continued to pile on the pressure and scored two further tries in the final 11 minutes.

Dominic Brambani fed lively full-back Dave Scott and although he was held short of the line the Bulldogs moved play to the short side on the next tackle and Reittie forced his way over wide out.

From Batley’s next attack, play was moved left and Manning scored their fifth try of the half wide out.

Another pleasing aspect for the Bulldogs, was their defensive effort and this was emphasised late on when their sliding cover got across to tackle Jack Croft into touch short of the try line.

Overall coach Matt Diskin was pleased with his side’s performance as the Bulldogs build towards the new Betfred Championship campaign.

Batley Bulldogs: Scott; Reittie, Cowling, Crookes, Ainsough; Walker, Brambani; Gledhill, Leak, Lillycrop, Harrison, Tomlinson, Chandler. Subs: Holland, Ward, Rowe, Brown, Manning.

Wakefield Trinity: Hooley; Kershaw, Ashen, Lewis, Croft; Jowitt, Oldroyd; Wray, Hiddlestone, Crowther, Newbound, Moxon, Batchelor. Subs: T Schofield, Jones, Gwaze, Aydin, Bailey, J Schofield, Kamano, Colethorpe.

Referee: Mr Robinson.