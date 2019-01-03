Bulldogs set for Hunslet test in revamped Yorkshire Cup

Batley Bulldogs begin their Yorkshire Cup campaign when they face League One side Hunslet in the quarter-final at Odsal Stadium on Sunday (kick off 1pm).

The match is part of a tasty double header with Bradford Bulls taking on Halifax immediately after the Bulldogs clash.

Eight teams embark on their bid to win the revamped Yorkshire Cup this weekend with York facing top amateur side Hunslet Parkside, followed by Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone on Saturday at Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium.

The semi-final draw will be made after the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin is looking forward to the competition as his side continue preparations for the new Championship season and are looking to build on their 16-10 derby win over Dewsbury Rams on Boxing Day.

Diskin said: “The Yorkshire Cup is a competitive competition in a pre-season format and we will strive to win it like everybody else but the main focus is making sure we are ready for the start of the Championship year.

“Those who didn’t play (on Boxing Day) are just resting bumps and bruises, whether they are getting over operations they had last year, so there is some quality to come back in there as well which should add some competition for places.”