Bulldogs supporters coaches running to Leigh

Two Batley Bulldogs supporters coaches will be running to Sunday’s Betfred Championship game away to Leigh Cenutrions.

The official Bulldogs Supporters Club coach to Leigh Sports Village departs Fox’s Biscuits Stadium at noon and will pick up at Branch Road, Batley at 12.10pm and Birstall Library at 12.20pm.

The cost is £12 adults and £8 juniors and seats can be booked direct from Station Coaches on 01924 477230.

The Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel coach leaves the Woodman Pub in Batley Carr at noon.

Their fare is £12 and to book contact Mick Binks on 07581 158177.

Bulldogs supporters are reminded that tickets must be purchased before entering the Leigh Sports Village Stadium and those who have not pre-booked tickets are advised to allow extra time in order to obtain them from the ticket office.

Batley fans wanting to pre-book tickets should visit www.leighsportsvillage.advancedticketing.co.uk.

Bookings are also being taken for the Supporters Club coach to Swinton on February 18 when the fare is £12 adults, £8 juniors.

The coach will pick up at Batley Bulldogs (noon), Branch Road (12.10pm) and Birstall Library (12.20pm).