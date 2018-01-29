Bulldogs supporters groups running trips to Championship clash at Rochdale

The Batley Bulldogs Supporters Club have announced details of how fans can book travel for the opening four Betfred Championship away fixtures of the season.

Batley begin the campaign with three successive away games in Lancashire as they visit Rochdale, Leigh and Swinton.

The coach to Rochdale this Sunday will leave Fox’s Biscuits Stadium at 12.30pm before picking up at Branch Road, Batley (12.40pm) and Birstall Library (12.50pm).

The fare is £10 for adults and £7.50 for juniors.

The Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel coach will also be running this season, with trips leaving the Woodman Pub in Batley Carr.

The coach to Rochdale leaves at 12.30pm and the fare is £10 with seats to be booked by calling Mick Binks on 07581 158177.

The Hornets play at the Crown Oil Arena, Spotland, which is on Sandy Lane, Rochdale (OL11 5DR) and admission prices are £15 adults, £12 concessions (over 65, NUS, armed forces personnel) and £5 Under-16s.

Batley then visit Leigh Centurions for one of their toughest games of the season on Sunday February 11.

The Supporters Club coach to the Leigh Sports Village leaves Mount Pleasant at noon, Branch Road at 12.10pm and Birstall Library at 12.20pm and the fare is £12 adults and £8 juniors.

Batley’s third away game is at Sale Rugby Club, Heywood Road, as they take on Swinton Lions on Sunday February 18.

The Supporters Club coach to Swinton leaves Mount Pleasant at noon, Branch Road at 12.10pm and Birstall Library at 12.20 and the fare is £12 adults, £8 juniors.

Batley’s first home game is against Barrow Raiders on February 25, before Halifax visit Mount Pleasant on Sunday March 4.

The Bulldogs fourth away game of the season is at London Broncos on Sunday March 11, when the Supporters Club will again be running a trip.

The coach will pick up at Birstall Library at 8am and will collect at Branch Road (8.10am) and Mount Pleasant (8.20am).

The fare for the trip to the capital is £25 adults and £15 for juniors.

Seats for any of the Supporters Club trips can be booked direct by calling Station Coaches on 01924 477230 using a debit card of via the Doghouse inside the stadium on home match days.