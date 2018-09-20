Bulldogs swoop for Everett and Macani

Batley Bulldogs have continued to strengthen their squad by announcing two further signings for next season.

Although there are still two games of the current campaign remaining, Batley are guaranteed a third place finish in the Betfred Championship Shield, which will secure a bigger slice of prize money.

Batley had already confirmed that French half-back Louis Jouffret had committed to the Bulldogs for next season, with Danny Yates joining from Rochdale Hornets.

Bulldogs head coach Matt Diskin has further strengthened by signing powerful forward Toby Everett from neighbours Dewsbury Rams, along with winger Illies Macani from Sheffield Eagles.

Macani scored the Eagles’ only try when they were beaten 44-4 at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium last Sunday, a result which confirmed Batley’s third place finish, before announcing he would be joining the Bulldogs in 2019.

Macani previously spent three seasons with London Broncos, during which time he played 68 times and scored 26 tries, before moving to Bradford Bulls in 2017.

Macani scored 10 tries in 25 appearances for Bradford before his switch to Sheffield at the start of this season.

Everett joined Dewsbury after a brief spell with Toronto Wolfpack was curtailed by injury, which forced him to return to England.

Everett previously played 21 games for London Broncos and also had spells at Hemel Stags and London Skolars.

Coach Diskin said: “We’re really pleased to have Toby on board. He’s a powerful athlete with a wealth of experience already and will be a strong addition to our squad.”

Batley are in terrific form as they head to Leigh Centurions on Sunday having won their last four games.

Batley produced some impressive rugby against the Eagles, as they ran in eight tries.

Winger Johnny Campbell continued his impressive recent form with a hat-trick, including a long range interception effort.

Dominic Brambani, Sam Smeaton, Lewis Galbraith and Brad Day were the other Batley try scorers but the most popular effort of the day came when prop James Brown popped up on the wing to score on his 100th appearance for the club.

Following Sunday’s trip to Leigh, Batley end the season at home to relegation threatened Swinton Lions.