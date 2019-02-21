Bulldogs target first success of season as Rochdale visit

Batley Bulldogs will aim to earn a first win in the Betfred Championship when Rochdale Hornets visit Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday.

Batley produced a vastly improved display last week and were unlucky to leave Halifax with nothing having been edged out 20-18 and coach Matt Diskin believes a first win is not far away.

The Bulldogs produced a superb second half fight back recovering from 18-0 down before a Steve Tyrer penalty goal proved the difference between the sides.

Diskin said: “I think if we play as we did in the second half against any team in the league we will give them a run for their money. Whether that is Rochdale or anyone else.

“Rochdale haven’t picked up any points yet, they will be looking to do that this week.

“They have had some success playing against us in the last few years with their particular style of play.

“It will be interesting to see how the new coach approaches that coming in.

“But we have got to concentrate on what we can control as a group, not what is getting brought to us by Rochdale.”

Rochdale saw their opening game against Dewsbury Rams postponed but have since suffered heavy defeats to fancied sides Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse.