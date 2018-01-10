Bulldogs to launch away strip

BATLEY BULLDOGS will launch their 2018 away strip in the Batley Irish Nash next Friday (January 19) from 7.30pm.

The new away kit, along with a range of merchandise, from kit suppliers Ravensport, will be available to buy on the night and Bulldogs supporters will also have chance to meet the 2018 playing squad and club coaches.

Bulldogs season tickets also remain on sale priced £180 adults and £120 concessions, with junior supporters entitled to free season passes.

Bulldogs Community Club — Batley Boys — are gearing up for one of the biggest days in their history when they compete in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup for the first time on Saturday January 27.

Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division winners Batley Boys have been paired away to Underbank Rangers and are looking to take good support over to Huddersfield for the first round tie.

The club are running a supporters coach, which will depart at noon and return at approximately 5.30pm.

The price is £7.50, with payments to be made up front, and places can be booked by contacting Jimmy Hooley on 07828 538635.