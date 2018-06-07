Busted Bulldogs in French mission

Batley Bulldogs’ busted squad head to France aiming to cause a major upset against Betfred Championship high fliers Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Batley are already without six first choice players and have received further bad news after half-back Patch Walker was the latest to pick up a knock during Sunday’s 32-18 defeat to Halifax.

Walker could be a doubt for the trip to Toulouse, while Batley are already without wingers Wayne Reittie and Shaun Ainscough, forwards James Brown, Dane Manning and Tom Lillycrop, with scrum half Dominic Brambani also sidelined with a foot injury.

With loan signing Reiss Buetterworth suspended, it could mean Batley travelling to France with just 17 or 18 fit players to face the big spending French side, who lie second in the table.

Batley produced their best performance of the season as they defeated Toulouse 44-22 at Fox’s Biscuits back in April but it will be a much changed side who take to the field this week

Assistant coach Danny Maun admitted the Bulldogs face a big challenge but said: “The lads who will be playing have trained together all year and we will go there, get up for it and give it our best.

“I feel sorry for the lads but hopefully we will get players coming back soon and we must remain positive.”