Campbell given time off by Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS winger or full-back Johnny Campbell has been given some time away from the club due to personal reasons.

Campbell played 128 games and scored 63 tries during his first stint with the Bulldogs between 2009 to 2016.

He holds the club record for the number of tries scored in a single season, crossing 30 times in 2010, playing a crucial part in the Bulldogs Northern Rail Cup victory the same season.

His prolific form as one of the best backs in Championship rugby earned him a move to Bradford Bulls

Serious injury restricted Campbell to 19 appearances in his two years at Bradford before he re-signed for Batley for 2018.

Campbell made an immediate impact on his return to the club as he scored a sixth minute try as Batley overcame Dewsbury Rams in the Boxing Day Challenge but he didn’t feature in their remaining pre-season games against Wakefield, Doncaster or Keighley and hasn’t played in any of the Bulldogs opening Championship games.

A club statement read: “Johnny Campbell has decided to take time away from Rugby League for personal reasons. The club are fully supportive of his decision and he remains a Batley Bulldogs player.”