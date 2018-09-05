Delaney praised after guiding Dewsbury Moor to consecutive promotions

Dewsbury Moor secured a second successive promotion thanks to a dramatic victory away to Wigan St Judes in National Conference League Division Two last Saturday..

St Judes appeared to be on course to deny Moor as they led 12-10 in the last minute.

George Croisdale opened the scoring for Moor with a try which Aiden Ineson converted only for St Judes to hit back with tries from Leon Harber and Connor Parkinson, both of which were improved by Gary McMahon, as the home side led 12-6 at half-time.

Sam Thornton crossed for an unconverted try on the four mark but St Judes appeared to be hanging on for victory, which would have left Moor needing to win their final match to secure the runners-up spot.

Thornton grabbed a dramatic last minute try when he dived over wide out and Ineson landed the conversion to seal victory which sparked promotion celebrations.

Batley Bulldogs assistant coach Danny Maun has been part of the Moor team and praised coach James Delaney.

Having guided Moor to promotion from Division Three last season, he has ensured back-to-back promotions for the club.

Maun said: “James deserves a great deal of credit for leading the team to successive promotions.

“He has had injury set backs when playing but he is a good young coach.

“The team are all young kids and all local but he has kept them together and got them playing really well.

“The club will be really buzzing when we play Leigh East in our final game this Saturday”.

Dewsbury Celtic kept alive their Division Three play-off hopes with an impressive 36-4 victory over Woolston Rovers.

Danny Thomas gave Celtic a 23rd minute lead but Dom Fearnley hit back with a try for Woolston.

Celtic then took control as Pat Foulstone bagged a brace, Thomas added his second, while James Walker, Nathan Waring and Tony Dunford also crossed to seal a win which leaves them eighth in the table, two points outside the play-off places with two games remaining ahead of Saturday’s trip to Barrow Island.