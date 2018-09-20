Departing Rowe pays tribute to Batley

Batley Bulldogs fans favourite Alex Rowe has announced he will leave the club at the end of this season to join Newcastle Thunder.

Rowe has made 162 appearances for the Bulldogs and became a hugely popular figure with supporters and teammates alike.

Rowe’s time with the club has seen him help Batley reach a Championship Grand Final and secure a third place finish which saw them book a place in the Super Eight Qualifiers.

Speaking to the Bulldogs website, Rowe admitted the decision to leave had been a difficult one but was ready for a new challenge.

He added: “I can’t speak highly enough of the club the coach the lads and the fans at Batley.

“All good things come to an end and there have been some fantastic moments. I will never forget my time here and I’ve some friends for life.

“It just feels like the right time to move but you’ll still see me (at the club) cheering on the lads whenever I can”

