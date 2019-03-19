Dewsbury Celtic edge out Leigh East to claim second win of Conference season

Dewsbury Celtic picked up their second win in National Conference Division Three last Saturday as they overcame Leigh East 16-12 in Crow Nest Park.

Celtic were the only one out of five local sides to play as the games involving Thornhill Trojans, Batley Boys, Dewsbury Moor and Shaw Cross Sharks were all postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

A try on the hour by Celtic centre Joe Walton turned out to be decisive as it proved to be the last score of a game which the hosts edged.

Celtic prop Matt Ginnelly led from the front and they took a seventh minute lead when centre George Senior crashed over for a try which scrum-half Charlie Heaton improved.

Leigh East had a real livewire in second row Zac Nicholls and hit back to level before half-time when centre Ellis Noon touched down and stand-off Adam Holland converted to make it 6-6.

The visitors then went ahead when prop Louis Else crossed six minutes after the restart, with Holland tagging on his second goal.

It was all-square once more on 57 minutes, courtesy of Dewsbury hooker Danny Thomas’ try and Heaton’s conversion, before Walton‘s vital effort soon after secured Celtic’s win which leaves them seventh in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Millom, who picked up their first point of the season last Saturday when they fought back from 12-4 down to draw 12-12 against Oldham St Annes.

Batley Boys’ home game against Hensingham was one of two fixtures in Division Three to be postponed and they will look to return to action with a trip to St Annes this week.

Thornhill’s trip to Wath Brow Hornets was one of four Premier Division games to be postponed and they welcome Kells to Overthorpe Park on Saturday, with the visitors having won their only league game to have taken place.

Dewsbury Moor’s Division One trip to Saddleworth Rangers was another to fall victim to the weather and they face a tough trip to Pilkington Recs on Saturday with the home side having won two from two.

Shaw Cross Sharks visit Beverley on the back of a win and a loss in Division Two.