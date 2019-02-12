Dewsbury Moor face tough West Hull trip in Challenge Cup third round

Dewsbury Moor will face a tough trip to National Conference Premier Division side West Hull in the Coral Challenge Cup third round.

Moor disposed of Skirlaugh in the first round and overcame East Leeds last Saturday, but Danny Maun’s young side will face a step up in class when they travel to Humberside on the weekend of March 9 and 10.

West Hull eased into the third round with a 36-0 victory over Bentley last week.

Wests will face Dewsbury opposition on consecutive weekends as they are due to begin their Conference Premier Division campaign with a trip to Thornhill Trojans on Saturday March 2.

Kare Adenegan — an 18-year-old Paralympian world record holder — was joined by middle distance runner David Moorcroft OBE as Coventry hosted the draw on Monday night as part of its year as the European City of Sport in 2019, and to celebrate its recent success in securing a fixture in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Championship clubs, including Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs join the competition in round four.

Coral Challenge Cup, Third Round draw: Keighley Cougars v Distington, Oldham v Haydock, Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield, Wigan St Judes v Lock Lane, Newcastle Thunder v West Wales Raiders, London Skolars v North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet v West Bowling, Workington Town v Siddal, York Acorn v Featherstone Lions, West Hull v Dewsbury Moor, Doncaster v Coventry Bears, Whitehaven v Wigan St Patricks.

Ties to be played on weekend of March 9-10.