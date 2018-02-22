Dewsbury Moor Ladies outclass Stanningley and reach cup final

Dewsbury Moor Ladies produced a superb display to record a 48-14 victory over much-fancied Stanningley in the Women’s League Challenge Cup last weekend.

Moor are on the brink of winning the Division Two title but faced a tough trip to first division leaders Stanningley.

The first half was a tight affair with both teams looking nervous.

Dewsbury Moor took the lead thought an Amy Brinkley try, converted by Georgia Roach, but Stanningley replied with try from prop Mitchell.

After a tough first 30 minutes, the Moor ladies scored again through Caitlin Beavers’ try, converted by Roach.

Stanningley had the better of the final 10 minutes of the first half as Shannon Lacy scored a try that she converted.

Lacy then added a penalty goal just before half time as Stanningley went into the break leading 14-12.

The young Dewsbury Moor side came out for the second half and showed real fighting spirit as their class also shone through as they ran in 36 unanswered points to stun Stanningley.

Beavers crossed for her second try, which Roach converted to edge Moor 18-14 ahead.

Roach then raced 60 metres to score a fine individual try that she again goaled.

Great teamwork and passing led to a further try from Amy Ratciffe and Roach landed the touchline conversion.

Roach chipped over, regathered and raced 40 metres for another terrific try that she improved to maintain her 100 per cent record with the boot.

Moor were in total control and Stanningley became frustrated, which led to them losing discipline towards the end.

Solid defence by Paige Webster, Jessica Keeligan, Lacie Bruines, Amy Ratcliffe, Mia Clarke, Chloe Pearson, Annabelle Morley, Jessica Day, Jessica Crockford, Rose Nash, Verity Smith, Brogan Kennedy, Hannah Watt, Pippa Lockheat, Beavers, Roach and Amy Brinkley helped keep Stanningley at bay.

A neat passing move involving Bruines and Webster was finished off by Beavers, with Paige Webster taking over the goalkicking to convert.

The final try of saw Roach chip over and the ball bounced perfectly into the hands of prop Mia Clarke, who dived over for the pick of the tries. Webster goaled.

Moor now meet Wigan St Patrick’s in the final at Featherstone Rovers on Easter Day, Sunday April 1, after they defeated Huddersfield Joseph’s 18-4 in the other semi.

Moor are aiming to go the full season unbeaten with their remaining league fixtures against Odsal Sedbergh, Hull and Liverpool University.