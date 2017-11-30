Dewsbury Moor Ladies secure fine victory and remain on course for title

Dewsbury Moor Ladies are on course to win the WARLA Division Two title following an impressive 56-0 win away to Odsal Sedbergh last Sunday.

The young Moor team are now four points clear at the top of the table, with five games remaining, while they are also through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The Moor Ladies produced some outstanding rugby, despite awful conditions on a cold, wet afternoon.

Forwards Julie Myers, Mia Clarke, Brogan Kennedy, Verity Smith, Jessica Keeligan, Amy Radcliffe, Katy Tordoff, Pip Lockhart and Rose Nash led from the front in setting up Moor attacks.

Hooker Lacie Bruines controlled the forwards and linked well with Paige Webster and player of the match Georgia Roach to create space which led to several tries being scored out wide.

The pair also showcased their skills in terms of passing, kicking and creating opportunities for other team members.

Moor’s outside backs benefited and when Odsal did attempt to create chances of their own, they were kept at bay by the outstanding Madison Laverick and Chloe Pearson.

Support also came from debutant Ollie Smith and Pip Lockhart.

Dewsbury Moor physio Dave Watt was kept busy as a number of Odsal players sustained injuries.

Amy Radcliffe, Mia Clarke and Katie Tordoff each grabbed a brace of tries, while Brogan Kennedy, Lacie Bruines, Ollie Black, Paige Webster and Georgia Roach also crossed with the latter capping a fine game by adding five goals

The young Moor team have fielded 20 players under the age of 17 in various games.

There is steady support with five veterans in the squad including the much travelled captain Amy Radcliffe and the squad have gelled nicely to sit top of the table going into their final five matches.

They can also look forward to a Challenge Cup semi-final against a top Division One side having previously beaten Hunslet Ladies 36-4 in a game which saw player of the match Catlin Beavers score two long range tries to help secure victory.

Coach Steve Taylor: “This is a great achievement for such a young team. There is still a long way to go, but this will help each and every player’s confidence moving forward.”