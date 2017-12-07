Dewsbury Moor seek new open age coach to build on last season’s promotion

DEWSBURY MOor are looking for a new head coach as they build towards life in National Conference Division Two next season.

Moor won the Division Three play-offs in October after going on a terrific late surge under the guidance of James Delaney.

Moor now want an experienced head coach, who will have the responsibility to oversee the first team and under 20s/second team squad combined with a close liaison with the Under-18s coaching staff.

Moor have around 60 home grown players most of which are under the age of 24 and with the first team having won promotion the new coaching role iprovides an exciting opportunity.

Moor also have exciting off field plans of an extended clubhouse and improved facilities.

The successful candidate must be prepared to start pre-Christmas training as Moor look to hit the ground running ahead of the new season, which begins in March.

Anyone interested in the role should email allan.samme@hotmail.co.uk for an application form.

Dewsbury Moor ARLFC and The Irish Nash in Westtown — home of Dewsbury Celtic — opened their doors last Saturday morning as fans gathered to watch the Rugby League World Cup final between England and Australia from Bisbane.

Former Moor junior Sam Burgess captained the England side and was one of three Dewsbury players involved in the final.

Tom Burgess and former Dewsbury Celtic player Alex Walmsley were also in the squad, which saw England slip to an agonising 6-0 defeat.

Speaking after the defeat, captain sam Burgess said: “I want to thank my teammates, the squad and all the staff.

“It has been a great eight weeks and I couldn’t have asked for any more. I’m gutted we couldn’t go one more.

“I’d like to thank all our fans who have travelled, you have been fantastic and we couldn’t have asked for any more and to all our families, those who have come over from England and those based in Australia and have been so supportive. We couldn’t have done this without you.”