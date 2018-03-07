Dewsbury trio face away games as National Conference League season begins

Shaw Cross Sharks, Thornhill Trojans and Dewsbury Moor all face away games in the National Conference League this Saturday (kick off 2.30pm).

Thornhill, who were promoted to Division One last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Oulton Raiders.

Oulton defeated Shaw Cross 24-10 in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round and should provide a decent opening test for Thornhill.

Shaw Cross have had a pretty good pre-season, under the guidance of new coach Zach Johnson.

Shaw Cross defeated Beverley in the Challenge Cup first round and overcame Dewsbury Celtic 20-10 in the Ben Restall Memorial Trophy game, which also formed part of their pre-season.

The Sharks begin with a trip to Wigan as they face Ince Rose Bridge in their Conference opener.

Dewsbury Moor are on a terrific run having won 12 consecutive matches at the end of last season to secure promotion to Division Two after James Delaney took over as head coach midway through the campaign.

Moor overcame Dudley Hill, Dewsbury Celtic and Ince Rose Bridge in pre-season but saw their kick off to the new campaign delayed by a week when their scheduled opener at home to West Bowling was postponed.

Dewsbury Celtic were edged out 20-14 in their Division Three opener away to Stanningley a fortnight ago.

Celtic’s first home game of the season against Beverley last week also fell victim to the weather but that didn’t stop the team taking in an extra training session at Dan’s T3 Training centre.

Celtic entertain Salford City Roosters on Saturday with the visitors arriving at Crow Nest Park on the back of an 18-6 defeat at Woolston in their opening game.

Batley Boys turn their attentions to the Yorkshire Men’s League Forty20 Cup this week.

The Boys face a trip to Hull Wyke in Group One, Dewsbury Moor Maroons A team host East Hull in Group Two, Birstall Victoria travel to Elland in Group Five, while Dewsbury Celtic host Worth Village and Wyke entertain Crigglestone All Blacks in Group Six.