Diskin admits Bulldogs were desperately unlucky after suffering third defeat

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin believes his side were desperately unlucky to leave The Shay pointless after they produced a terrific second half fight back.

The Bulldogs have lost their opening three Championship games but Diskin was able to take plenty of positives from last week’s 20-18 defeat against a very strong Halifax side.

Diskin said: “I thought we were desperately unlucky and I thought we were the best side for the majority of the game.

“To be trailing 18-0 at half time was unfortunate.

“In the second half, we showed a lot of character to fight our way back into the game and I thought we deserved something out of it.

“But sport is a cruel mistress, so we are back to it next week where we can hopefully pick up our first win.”

Diskin was pleased with his sides’ improved defensive effort and believes a first win is not too far away.

He added: “I thought we defended exceptionally well. The only time they troubled us defensively was when they sped up around the ruck.

“Structurally, the plays and everything they threw at us - we defended really comfortably.

“I think there are areas that we can correct. With the ball we still have work to do, the few tries we scored were really good and really sharp but we aren’t doing that regularly enough.

“We will continue to work on being more clinical with the ball but to give teams an 18-point, particularly a team of Halifax’s quality is sinful and we got burned for it.

“They came out second half and performed a hell of a lot better.

“We blew a few opportunities. People starting in the wrong shape, running the wrong lines. As individuals we weren’t giving enough preparation to what we have been practicing.

“In the second half, we addressed that. We ran some real quality.

“For a 15-minute spell we were really clinical with the ball. We lost our way a little bit toward the back end again.

“We have shown that when it clicks we have got some real quality, we just need to be doing it more regularly.”