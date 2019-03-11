Diskin critical as one-dimensional Batley disappoint in poor clash with Bulls

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin admitted he was bitterly disappointed with his side’s performance in last Sunday’s 16-6 defeat to Bradford Bulls.

Batley were well off the pace of they slipped to a fifth defeat in six Championship outings and speaking after the game, Diskin said: “I thought it was a very poor game of rugby, refereed very poorly.

“I thought the ruck area was very slow for both teams and the referee showed no courage to referee that area at all which killed us because we want to play with some pace and some speed.

“We were disappointed with how that was officiated, but another two games of rugby and we wouldn’t have scored any more tries.

“We were really poor with the ball. It is easy to look and say Bradford defended well, they didn’t. We were just really poor in attack.”

“When the luck’s against you it’s against you, but you create your own.

“We didn’t do enough with the ball in hand.

“We were one-dimensional, we put two plays on in the whole game that resembled anything like what we practiced. What we dished up with ball in hand was terrible.”

“They don’t get any easier, they come thick and fast.

“We’ve got to keep concentrating on trying to do the small things well.

“I have got to find the right selection that’s going to buy into what we are doing on the training field because at the moment we are training like Tarzan and playing like Jane. It’s poor, it’s not transitioning from the training field to the playing field and that’s one area we need to address very, very quickly.”

Diskin made changes from the previous game away to Sheffield but they were unable to find an attacking game capable of threatening Bradford.

Diskin added: “A few players had a very, very poor game against Sheffield last week so when they play that poorly there needs to be some accountability.

“Dane Manning’s discipline was woeful last week and that’s why he didn’t play this week. Wayne Reittie and Sam Wood played poorly last week, that’s why they didn’t play this week.

“There were no injuries, the lads who don’t play well don’t get selected.”

In contrast, Bulls counterpart John Kear was delighted with his side’s win saying: “I’ve got some great memories and had five great years here and enjoyed every minute and it was nice to return and get the win with the team I’m with now, although I know the Batley fans won’t see it like that.”