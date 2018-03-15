Diskin gives honest assessment of Bulldogs defeat to London

BATLEY Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin was honest in his assessment of Batley’s 68-12 defeat away to London Broncos last Sunday and admits his side deserved to be put to the sword.

It was London’s fifth successive win and the manner of victory allowed Danny Ward’s men to move top of the Betfred Championship on points difference.

Bulldogs coach Diskin said: “From what I have seen, London are the form team and they will certainly take some beating, especially at home.

“They have some fantastic individuals and on a fast surface, they are quick on their feet and capiatlise on any lapses in concentration, which they did and we fully deserved to be put to the sword.

“We have got to find a way to work on it. It is tough because we don’t have a lot of one-on-one time with the players, but we have to find a solution and I am sure we will.”

Batley now enter a tough period as they gear up for Sunday’s Challenge Cup tie against Leigh and then welcome in-form Featherstone Rovers to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on March 25.

The Bulldogs are seventh in the Championship table but have played only four games, after seeing fixtures against Rochdale and Halifax postponed.

Diskin added: “We will try and keep everyone healthy. We have a 50-50 win ratio but we have games in hand and I’m sure that will get better as the season goes on.”

There are sponsorship packages available for Sunday’s cup tie against Leigh with details available from Danny Maun at the club.