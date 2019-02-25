Diskin happy to see Bulldogs get monkey off their backs with Hornets victory

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin was happy to see his side get a monkey off their backs as they earned a first Betfred Championship win of the season last Sunday.

Batley were unlucky to lose at Halifax the previous week, following disappointing defeats to Barrow and Featherstone in their first two matches but they ground out an 18-12 success over Rochdale Hornets.

Diskin is now hoping the Bulldogs will settle down and start to improve as they enter a tough period of games.

Diskin said: “There weren’t a lot of positives for us other than in the first half we were good with the ball in hand and we got the result.

“We’ve got the monkey off our backs so let’s hope we can relax a bit and start to improve.

“We will take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.”

A fine defensive stint in the first half allowed Batley to build a 12-6 lead having played up the slope, with winger Wayne Reittie making a couple of telling contributions to keep Rochdale at bay.

Diskin added: “He made a couple of decent reads, we numbered up wrong on a couple of occasions and he made some good decisions to come in and kill the ball, which was good from him.

“In the first half we were okay structurally in defence, but in the ruck area we had no control or tempo and they played the ball way too quick.

“That’s as bad as I’ve seen us in the ruck area for the last six to 12 months so we need to improve that quickly.”

Another plus point was the performance of Lewis Galbraith, who scored a brace of tries, having replaced Johnny Campbell on the wing.

Diskin believes the Bulldogs are capable of more in attack as a Reittie score in the right corner was their only try of the second half, although it proved decisive in clinching victory.

Diskin said: “We need to be better and more clinical. In the second half we should have put them to the sword, but we didn’t. Fair play to Rochdale, they showed a lot of character and determination to stay in the game.

“They fed off the opportunities we gave them and made a real fight of it. If they keep doing that they will pick up the wins they need as well.”

Bulldogs now turn their attentions to tomorrow’s tough trip to unbeaten Sheffield Eagles.

Diskin predicted: “It will be a tough game, they’ve started well. They’ve recruited well and taken some of our boys on that we didn’t retain here.

“We know they’ve got some quality to them and on their day they can perform really well.”