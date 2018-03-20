Diskin praises Batley supporters’ terrific effort to ensure cup tie goes ahead

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin was full of praise for the club’s supporters and volunteers who helped clear snow from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium pitch to ensure last Sunday’s Challenge Cup tie against Leigh went ahead.

The clash was in doubt after heavy snow on Saturday night and Sunday morning but a number of fans answered rallying cries from the club to help clear it in time for the 3pm kick off.

Batley have already seen their Championship games away to Rochdale and home to Halifax postponed, while their game against Swinton was moved to Salford, and another called off match would have provided a headache to reschedule the game before the fifth round date.

The terrific effort did not go unnoticed by Diskin, who said: “I think the supporters deserve a huge amount of credit. They were here from the early hours of the morning clearing snow and it was a fantastic effort.”

Batley produced a terrific defensive effort to restrict Leigh to just one try but came up just short of pulling off a cup upset as they were edged out 8-4.

Diskin added: “I thought defensively we were really good and when there were errors or missed tackles, we worked really hard to make up for it. That is something we have been working on in training and its coming across.

“Leigh were never going to move the ball like they do on dry land but we still defended very well.

“I thought our pivots and halves made some dumb decisions and poor choices and had we shown more composure it could have been a different result but sometimes they can’t get the decisions right all the time but we will watch the video and make sure we correct it next time.

“The lads are a little deflated because when you work so hard you want to get some reward for it and we came up just short.

“There were some fantastic performances, I thought Joe Chandler was outstanding, along with James Harrison and Michael Ward.”