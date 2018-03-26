Diskin proud of players as injury hit Batley show heart against Featherstone

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin admitted he was immensely proud of his side’s efforts in their defeat to Championship high fliers Featherstone Rovers.

The Bulldogs had a number of players injured and unavailable and were forced to send others out patched up but they produced a determined effort and with a little more luck, could have taken something from the game.

Speaking after last Sunday’s 40-14 defeat, Diskin said: “From my point of view I’m really proud of my boys this week. We had three or four missing because of illness, three or four missing because of injury and we had two or three lads who shouldn’t have been pulling a shirt on, so for the effort and character they have shown in that game, I’m extremely proud of their efforts.”

Batley were on the wrong end of some key decisions by the match officials, not least when they had Jason Crookes harshly sin-binned in the lead up to half-time after the Bulldogs had been put on a team warning.

Diskin added: “It was frustrating. The officials don’t drop balls and don’t miss tackles and we had plenty of them but what they do, is when they are weak with the whistle in the middle, they gift field position and gifting field position to teams like Featherstone is sacrilege. I think we were a little harsh on the end of that whistle.

“We were a little bit mentally weak at the end and the score blew out and the final score doesn’t reflect the game. We was in it for long parts and I actually think we threw the game away rather than it won by Fev which is the frustrating bit.”

Featherstone ran in four tries in the final quarter as Batley tired late on but it was Martyn Ridyard’s superb 40-20 that kick started Rovers revival.

Diskin said: “It was a fantastic piece of skill by Ridyard but a brain explosion on the wing by Crookes, who seemed to watch and clap the ball out which was bizarre and it is these individual errors in concentration which costs us week to week. It is stuff we keep going on about and stuff we need to improve on.”