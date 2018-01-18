Diskin satisfied with performance as Bulldogs continue to show improvement

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Matt Diskin was satisfied with his side’s performance as they recorded a second win of pre-season against Wakefield Trinity last Sunday.

Batley produced an impressive second half display, playing down the Mount Pleasant slope, as they ran in five tries to turn a 6-0 deficit into a 24-12 victory.

With away fixtures at Keighley and Doncaster to complete the pre-season programme, Diskin believes his side will continue to improve ahead of their Championship opener away to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday February 4.

Speaking after last Sunday’s win, Diskin said: “Defensively throughout the game we were good. One of our tasks was to control field position a lot better than we did at Dewsbury and we made a real positive step with that.

“Ball in hand, the skill levels weren’t cracking, although we created plenty of opportunities.

“We need to work on some of our timing, some of our lines of run and some of our pass and catch skill but we have two more friendlies to iron that out and take positives steps forward.”

Full-back Dave Scott featured for the first time against Wakefield having been given additional time off following his World Cup exploits with Scotland and he produced a fine effort.

Diskin admits he hasn’t yet settled on his best team and there will be a further chance for players to stake a claim for a place in the squad when Batley travel to Keighley Cougars for their third pre-season fixture this Sunday.

Diskin added: “I don’t think we have nailed down our best 13 yet. What you will see is strong line-ups in the friendlies because we have got really good depth to our squad, so we can’t do anything other than field a strong line-up, which is exciting for us and a good position to be in.”

Speaking on Scott’s display, Diskin added: “He played well and created some opportunities and made a positive contribution and once he gets a little bit more fluid and we get more fluid things will flow a little better.”