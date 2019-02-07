Diskin vows to ring the changes as Bulldogs visit Featherstone

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin insists there will be changes made to the squad for Sunday’s Betfred Championship clash away to Featherstone Rovers.

Diskin was unhappy with the way several of the side acquitted themselves in last week’s opening 22-18 defeat to Barrow Raiders and insists some players will find themselves dropped this weekend.

Speaking after last week’s defeat, Diskin said: “The players know there is a lot of competition for places and you will see changes (on Sunday) because of this performance.

“That’s where we are at and the quality we’ve got in there. If you’re not going to perform somebody else is going to come and take your shirt and that will apply this week.

“They are quality players as well, not kids filling in the numbers.

“We’ve got some good competition and it’s just the nature of the beast - if you have a poor performance one week somebody comes in and takes your shirt and you have to wait for your next opportunity.

“Those players that were out there (against Barrow) I genuinely believe we’ve got a group that can achieve some really good things this year.

“We’re always going to experience some adversity, we just didn’t anticipate that in round one.

“If we can take away the lessons we need to learn from that, mainly how individuals approach the game and prepare themselves, then we’ll be okay.”

Batley have boosted their squad with the signing of promising prop forward Lewis Bienek, although he is not yet available for selection.

Diskin is delighted to have Bienek on board and added: “He will be joining us this week, but he won’t be available for two or three weeks as he recovers from an injury.

“He is a quality player and he adds great competition to what is already a competitive front-row.”