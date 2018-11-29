Exciting times as Batley Boys accepted to National Conference League

Batley Boys ARLFC are preparing for a new challenge after they were accepted to join the National Conference League in 2019.

The Boys have won back-to-back Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division titles and completed the double last season when they also won the Grand Final as they defeated Bentley 11-10 at Featherstone Rovers in September.

Tries from JJ Price and Ryan Crossley together with an Adam Bingham goal saw the sides level before Josh Scruton slotted over the winning drop goal late in the game.

It capped a memorable year for the Boys, who made their debut in the Challenge Cup when golden point extra time wins saw them defeat Huddersfield Underbank Rangers and the Royal Air Force before losing to Normanton Knights in the third round.

Batley Boys will begin in National Conference Division Three, alongside Dewsbury Celtic and it means the Heavy Woollen clubs will be represented in all four divisions.

Shaw Cross Sharks will play in Division Two following their relegation last season, with Dewsbury Moor making the step up to Division One and Thornhill Trojans in the Premier Division following last season’s promotion.

The Boys have also confirmed they have been entered into the Challenge Cup in 2019 as Yorkshire Men’s League Premier champions.

The first round draw is due to take place at Headingley on December 14, with ties scheduled to be played over the weekend of January 26 and 27.